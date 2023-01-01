10 Bahraini dinars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert BHD to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
71.98 xcd

1.00000 BHD = 7.19788 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BHD7.19788 XCD
5 BHD35.98940 XCD
10 BHD71.97880 XCD
20 BHD143.95760 XCD
50 BHD359.89400 XCD
100 BHD719.78800 XCD
250 BHD1799.47000 XCD
500 BHD3598.94000 XCD
1000 BHD7197.88000 XCD
2000 BHD14395.76000 XCD
5000 BHD35989.40000 XCD
10000 BHD71978.80000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 XCD0.13893 BHD
5 XCD0.69465 BHD
10 XCD1.38930 BHD
20 XCD2.77860 BHD
50 XCD6.94650 BHD
100 XCD13.89300 BHD
250 XCD34.73250 BHD
500 XCD69.46500 BHD
1000 XCD138.93000 BHD
2000 XCD277.86000 BHD
5000 XCD694.65000 BHD
10000 XCD1389.30000 BHD