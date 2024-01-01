1 East Caribbean dollar to Bahraini dinars

Convert XCD to BHD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 XCD = .د.ب0.1396 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
XCD to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 XCD to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13970.1397
Low0.13950.1395
Average0.13960.1396
Change0.07%0.01%
1 XCD to BHD stats

The performance of XCD to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1397 and a 30 day low of 0.1395. This means the 30 day average was 0.1396. The change for XCD to BHD was 0.07.

The performance of XCD to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1397 and a 90 day low of 0.1395. This means the 90 day average was 0.1396. The change for XCD to BHD was 0.01.

Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 XCD0.13965 BHD
5 XCD0.69824 BHD
10 XCD1.39648 BHD
20 XCD2.79296 BHD
50 XCD6.98240 BHD
100 XCD13.96480 BHD
250 XCD34.91200 BHD
500 XCD69.82400 BHD
1000 XCD139.64800 BHD
2000 XCD279.29600 BHD
5000 XCD698.24000 BHD
10000 XCD1,396.48000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 BHD7.16085 XCD
5 BHD35.80425 XCD
10 BHD71.60850 XCD
20 BHD143.21700 XCD
50 BHD358.04250 XCD
100 BHD716.08500 XCD
250 BHD1,790.21250 XCD
500 BHD3,580.42500 XCD
1000 BHD7,160.85000 XCD
2000 BHD14,321.70000 XCD
5000 BHD35,804.25000 XCD
10000 BHD71,608.50000 XCD