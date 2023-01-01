Bahraini dinars to Omani rials today

Convert BHD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
1021.140 omr

1.00000 BHD = 1.02114 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Omani Rial
1 BHD1.02114 OMR
5 BHD5.10570 OMR
10 BHD10.21140 OMR
20 BHD20.42280 OMR
50 BHD51.05700 OMR
100 BHD102.11400 OMR
250 BHD255.28500 OMR
500 BHD510.57000 OMR
1000 BHD1021.14000 OMR
2000 BHD2042.28000 OMR
5000 BHD5105.70000 OMR
10000 BHD10211.40000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Bahraini Dinar
1 OMR0.97930 BHD
5 OMR4.89649 BHD
10 OMR9.79298 BHD
20 OMR19.58596 BHD
50 OMR48.96490 BHD
100 OMR97.92980 BHD
250 OMR244.82450 BHD
500 OMR489.64900 BHD
1000 OMR979.29800 BHD
2000 OMR1958.59600 BHD
5000 OMR4896.49000 BHD
10000 OMR9792.98000 BHD