1000 bhd
82049.90 egp

1.00000 BHD = 82.04990 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24210.922251.6725218.3264844.0771.37281.34925
1 INR0.012013210.01107920.02009220.22015810.140.01649170.0162087
1 EUR1.084390.259411.8135119.8713915.2331.488531.46299
1 NZD0.597949.77050.551416110.9574504.6740.8207970.806717

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 BHD82.04990 EGP
5 BHD410.24950 EGP
10 BHD820.49900 EGP
20 BHD1640.99800 EGP
50 BHD4102.49500 EGP
100 BHD8204.99000 EGP
250 BHD20512.47500 EGP
500 BHD41024.95000 EGP
1000 BHD82049.90000 EGP
2000 BHD164099.80000 EGP
5000 BHD410249.50000 EGP
10000 BHD820499.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 EGP0.01219 BHD
5 EGP0.06094 BHD
10 EGP0.12188 BHD
20 EGP0.24375 BHD
50 EGP0.60938 BHD
100 EGP1.21877 BHD
250 EGP3.04692 BHD
500 EGP6.09385 BHD
1000 EGP12.18770 BHD
2000 EGP24.37540 BHD
5000 EGP60.93850 BHD
10000 EGP121.87700 BHD