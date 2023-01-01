1 Bulgarian lev to Mozambican meticals

Convert BGN to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
35.71 mzn

1.00000 BGN = 35.70710 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9141.642711.363351.518951.339350.79336718.7828
1 EUR1.094111.797291.491641.661881.465380.8680520.5503
1 NZD0.608750.55639310.8299390.924660.8153290.48296211.434
1 CAD0.7334870.6704021.2049111.114130.9823960.58192513.7769

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Mozambican Metical
1 BGN35.70710 MZN
5 BGN178.53550 MZN
10 BGN357.07100 MZN
20 BGN714.14200 MZN
50 BGN1785.35500 MZN
100 BGN3570.71000 MZN
250 BGN8926.77500 MZN
500 BGN17853.55000 MZN
1000 BGN35707.10000 MZN
2000 BGN71414.20000 MZN
5000 BGN178535.50000 MZN
10000 BGN357071.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Bulgarian Lev
1 MZN0.02801 BGN
5 MZN0.14003 BGN
10 MZN0.28006 BGN
20 MZN0.56011 BGN
50 MZN1.40028 BGN
100 MZN2.80056 BGN
250 MZN7.00140 BGN
500 MZN14.00280 BGN
1000 MZN28.00560 BGN
2000 MZN56.01120 BGN
5000 MZN140.02800 BGN
10000 MZN280.05600 BGN