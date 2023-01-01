1 thousand Bulgarian levs to Laotian kips

Convert BGN to LAK at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
11575600 lak

1.00000 BGN = 11575.60000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Bulgarian levs to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Laotian Kip
1 BGN11575.60000 LAK
5 BGN57878.00000 LAK
10 BGN115756.00000 LAK
20 BGN231512.00000 LAK
50 BGN578780.00000 LAK
100 BGN1157560.00000 LAK
250 BGN2893900.00000 LAK
500 BGN5787800.00000 LAK
1000 BGN11575600.00000 LAK
2000 BGN23151200.00000 LAK
5000 BGN57878000.00000 LAK
10000 BGN115756000.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bulgarian Lev
1 LAK0.00009 BGN
5 LAK0.00043 BGN
10 LAK0.00086 BGN
20 LAK0.00173 BGN
50 LAK0.00432 BGN
100 LAK0.00864 BGN
250 LAK0.02160 BGN
500 LAK0.04319 BGN
1000 LAK0.08639 BGN
2000 LAK0.17278 BGN
5000 LAK0.43194 BGN
10000 LAK0.86389 BGN