Bangladeshi takas to Thai bahts today

Convert BDT to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
320.50 thb

1.00000 BDT = 0.32050 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084490.2791.488341.673720.964718.7404
1 GBP1.1427911.23935103.1791.701011.912871.1024521.4182
1 USD0.92220.806875183.25251.37251.543450.889517.2818
1 INR0.01107680.00969190.012011710.0164860.01853940.01068440.207583

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Thai Baht
1 BDT0.32050 THB
5 BDT1.60248 THB
10 BDT3.20497 THB
20 BDT6.40994 THB
50 BDT16.02485 THB
100 BDT32.04970 THB
250 BDT80.12425 THB
500 BDT160.24850 THB
1000 BDT320.49700 THB
2000 BDT640.99400 THB
5000 BDT1602.48500 THB
10000 BDT3204.97000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Bangladeshi Taka
1 THB3.12016 BDT
5 THB15.60080 BDT
10 THB31.20160 BDT
20 THB62.40320 BDT
50 THB156.00800 BDT
100 THB312.01600 BDT
250 THB780.04000 BDT
500 THB1560.08000 BDT
1000 THB3120.16000 BDT
2000 THB6240.32000 BDT
5000 THB15600.80000 BDT
10000 THB31201.60000 BDT