Bangladeshi takas to Surinamese dollars today

Convert BDT to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
344.85 srd

1.00000 BDT = 0.34485 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92221.5434555.70160.80687583.25251.37257.2503
1 EUR1.084411.6737260.40280.8750590.2791.488347.86223
1 AUD0.64790.597473136.08910.52277453.93930.8892434.69747
1 PHP0.01795280.01655550.027709210.01448571.494620.02464020.130163

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Surinamese Dollar
1 BDT0.34485 SRD
5 BDT1.72427 SRD
10 BDT3.44853 SRD
20 BDT6.89706 SRD
50 BDT17.24265 SRD
100 BDT34.48530 SRD
250 BDT86.21325 SRD
500 BDT172.42650 SRD
1000 BDT344.85300 SRD
2000 BDT689.70600 SRD
5000 BDT1724.26500 SRD
10000 BDT3448.53000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SRD2.89978 BDT
5 SRD14.49890 BDT
10 SRD28.99780 BDT
20 SRD57.99560 BDT
50 SRD144.98900 BDT
100 SRD289.97800 BDT
250 SRD724.94500 BDT
500 SRD1449.89000 BDT
1000 SRD2899.78000 BDT
2000 SRD5799.56000 BDT
5000 SRD14498.90000 BDT
10000 SRD28997.80000 BDT