Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Qatari rials today

Convert BAM to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 bam
2013.66 qar

1.00000 BAM = 2.01366 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:04
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Qatari Rial
1 BAM2.01366 QAR
5 BAM10.06830 QAR
10 BAM20.13660 QAR
20 BAM40.27320 QAR
50 BAM100.68300 QAR
100 BAM201.36600 QAR
250 BAM503.41500 QAR
500 BAM1006.83000 QAR
1000 BAM2013.66000 QAR
2000 BAM4027.32000 QAR
5000 BAM10068.30000 QAR
10000 BAM20136.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 QAR0.49661 BAM
5 QAR2.48304 BAM
10 QAR4.96608 BAM
20 QAR9.93216 BAM
50 QAR24.83040 BAM
100 QAR49.66080 BAM
250 QAR124.15200 BAM
500 QAR248.30400 BAM
1000 QAR496.60800 BAM
2000 QAR993.21600 BAM
5000 QAR2483.04000 BAM
10000 QAR4966.08000 BAM