1 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mexican pesos

Convert BAM to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 bam
9.55 mxn

1.00000 BAM = 9.54885 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.518950.7933671.6427118.78281.3633583.3451.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.5223131.0814812.36570.89756154.87020.881761
1 GBP1.260451.9145612.0705523.67481.71843105.0521.68818
1 NZD0.608750.924660.482962111.4340.82993950.73630.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Mexican Peso
1 BAM9.54885 MXN
5 BAM47.74425 MXN
10 BAM95.48850 MXN
20 BAM190.97700 MXN
50 BAM477.44250 MXN
100 BAM954.88500 MXN
250 BAM2387.21250 MXN
500 BAM4774.42500 MXN
1000 BAM9548.85000 MXN
2000 BAM19097.70000 MXN
5000 BAM47744.25000 MXN
10000 BAM95488.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 MXN0.10472 BAM
5 MXN0.52363 BAM
10 MXN1.04725 BAM
20 MXN2.09450 BAM
50 MXN5.23625 BAM
100 MXN10.47250 BAM
250 MXN26.18125 BAM
500 MXN52.36250 BAM
1000 MXN104.72500 BAM
2000 MXN209.45000 BAM
5000 MXN523.62500 BAM
10000 MXN1047.25000 BAM