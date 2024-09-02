Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mexican pesos is currently 11.138 today, reflecting a -0.032% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark has remained relatively stable, with a 1.433% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 11.315 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 10.948 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.903% increase in value.