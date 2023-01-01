50 Azerbaijani manats to Nigerian nairas

Convert AZN to NGN at the real exchange rate

50 azn
23941.90 ngn

1.00000 AZN = 478.83800 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Nigerian Naira
1 AZN478.83800 NGN
5 AZN2394.19000 NGN
10 AZN4788.38000 NGN
20 AZN9576.76000 NGN
50 AZN23941.90000 NGN
100 AZN47883.80000 NGN
250 AZN119709.50000 NGN
500 AZN239419.00000 NGN
1000 AZN478838.00000 NGN
2000 AZN957676.00000 NGN
5000 AZN2394190.00000 NGN
10000 AZN4788380.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Azerbaijani Manat
1 NGN0.00209 AZN
5 NGN0.01044 AZN
10 NGN0.02088 AZN
20 NGN0.04177 AZN
50 NGN0.10442 AZN
100 NGN0.20884 AZN
250 NGN0.52210 AZN
500 NGN1.04419 AZN
1000 NGN2.08839 AZN
2000 NGN4.17678 AZN
5000 NGN10.44195 AZN
10000 NGN20.88390 AZN