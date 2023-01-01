20 Azerbaijani manats to Jersey pounds

Convert AZN to JEP at the real exchange rate

20 azn
9.33 jep

1.00000 AZN = 0.46653 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Jersey pound
1 AZN0.46653 JEP
5 AZN2.33263 JEP
10 AZN4.66525 JEP
20 AZN9.33050 JEP
50 AZN23.32625 JEP
100 AZN46.65250 JEP
250 AZN116.63125 JEP
500 AZN233.26250 JEP
1000 AZN466.52500 JEP
2000 AZN933.05000 JEP
5000 AZN2332.62500 JEP
10000 AZN4665.25000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 JEP2.14351 AZN
5 JEP10.71755 AZN
10 JEP21.43510 AZN
20 JEP42.87020 AZN
50 JEP107.17550 AZN
100 JEP214.35100 AZN
250 JEP535.87750 AZN
500 JEP1071.75500 AZN
1000 JEP2143.51000 AZN
2000 JEP4287.02000 AZN
5000 JEP10717.55000 AZN
10000 JEP21435.10000 AZN