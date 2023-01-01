2000 Azerbaijani manats to Euros

Convert AZN to EUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 azn
1,075.29 eur

1.00000 AZN = 0.53764 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manats

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Euro
1 AZN0.53764 EUR
5 AZN2.68822 EUR
10 AZN5.37643 EUR
20 AZN10.75286 EUR
50 AZN26.88215 EUR
100 AZN53.76430 EUR
250 AZN134.41075 EUR
500 AZN268.82150 EUR
1000 AZN537.64300 EUR
2000 AZN1075.28600 EUR
5000 AZN2688.21500 EUR
10000 AZN5376.43000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Azerbaijani Manat
1 EUR1.85997 AZN
5 EUR9.29985 AZN
10 EUR18.59970 AZN
20 EUR37.19940 AZN
50 EUR92.99850 AZN
100 EUR185.99700 AZN
250 EUR464.99250 AZN
500 EUR929.98500 AZN
1000 EUR1859.97000 AZN
2000 EUR3719.94000 AZN
5000 EUR9299.85000 AZN
10000 EUR18599.70000 AZN