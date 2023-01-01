1 thousand Aruban florins to Ugandan shillings

Convert AWG to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
2,092,540 ugx

1.00000 AWG = 2092.54000 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.518951.3633518.78280.7933670.9141.642711.33935
1 AUD0.6583510.89756112.36570.5223130.6017271.081480.881761
1 CAD0.7334871.11413113.77690.5819250.6704021.204910.982396
1 ZAR0.05324020.08086910.07258510.0422390.04866120.08745820.0713073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Ugandan Shilling
1 AWG2092.54000 UGX
5 AWG10462.70000 UGX
10 AWG20925.40000 UGX
20 AWG41850.80000 UGX
50 AWG104627.00000 UGX
100 AWG209254.00000 UGX
250 AWG523135.00000 UGX
500 AWG1046270.00000 UGX
1000 AWG2092540.00000 UGX
2000 AWG4185080.00000 UGX
5000 AWG10462700.00000 UGX
10000 AWG20925400.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Aruban Florin
1 UGX0.00048 AWG
5 UGX0.00239 AWG
10 UGX0.00478 AWG
20 UGX0.00956 AWG
50 UGX0.02389 AWG
100 UGX0.04779 AWG
250 UGX0.11947 AWG
500 UGX0.23894 AWG
1000 UGX0.47789 AWG
2000 UGX0.95578 AWG
5000 UGX2.38944 AWG
10000 UGX4.77888 AWG