Aruban florin to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Ugandan shillings is currently 2,078.420 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 0.239% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 2,078.420 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2,073.470 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.108% increase in value.