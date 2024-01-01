1 thousand Aruban florins to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert AWG to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
4,320.07 gtq

ƒ1.000 AWG = Q4.320 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
AWG to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GTQ
1 AWG to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.32954.3429
Low4.31914.3191
Average4.32484.3325
Change-0.22%-0.44%
1 AWG to GTQ stats

The performance of AWG to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3295 and a 30 day low of 4.3191. This means the 30 day average was 4.3248. The change for AWG to GTQ was -0.22.

The performance of AWG to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3429 and a 90 day low of 4.3191. This means the 90 day average was 4.3325. The change for AWG to GTQ was -0.44.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4761.3517.9010.7610.9041.6051.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1310.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2640.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AWG4.32007 GTQ
5 AWG21.60035 GTQ
10 AWG43.20070 GTQ
20 AWG86.40140 GTQ
50 AWG216.00350 GTQ
100 AWG432.00700 GTQ
250 AWG1,080.01750 GTQ
500 AWG2,160.03500 GTQ
1000 AWG4,320.07000 GTQ
2000 AWG8,640.14000 GTQ
5000 AWG21,600.35000 GTQ
10000 AWG43,200.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Aruban Florin
1 GTQ0.23148 AWG
5 GTQ1.15739 AWG
10 GTQ2.31478 AWG
20 GTQ4.62956 AWG
50 GTQ11.57390 AWG
100 GTQ23.14780 AWG
250 GTQ57.86950 AWG
500 GTQ115.73900 AWG
1000 GTQ231.47800 AWG
2000 GTQ462.95600 AWG
5000 GTQ1,157.39000 AWG
10000 GTQ2,314.78000 AWG