1 Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert ANG to CNY at the real exchange rate
ANG to CNY conversion chart
1 ANG = 3.96162 CNY
0
|1 ANG to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|4.0093
|4.0648
|Low
|3.9616
|3.9616
|Average
|3.9915
|4.0338
|Change
|-1.09%
|-2.08%
1 ANG to CNY stats
The performance of ANG to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0093 and a 30 day low of 3.9616. This means the 30 day average was 3.9915. The change for ANG to CNY was -1.09.
The performance of ANG to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0648 and a 90 day low of 3.9616. This means the 90 day average was 4.0338. The change for ANG to CNY was -2.08.
|Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 ANG
|3.96162 CNY
|5 ANG
|19.80810 CNY
|10 ANG
|39.61620 CNY
|20 ANG
|79.23240 CNY
|50 ANG
|198.08100 CNY
|100 ANG
|396.16200 CNY
|250 ANG
|990.40500 CNY
|500 ANG
|1,980.81000 CNY
|1000 ANG
|3,961.62000 CNY
|2000 ANG
|7,923.24000 CNY
|5000 ANG
|19,808.10000 CNY
|10000 ANG
|39,616.20000 CNY