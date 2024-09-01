Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 3.962 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Netherlands Antillean guilder has remained relatively stable, with a -0.416% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Netherlands Antillean guilder to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 3.985 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3.959 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.194% decrease in value.