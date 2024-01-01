1 thousand Armenian drams to CFP francs

Convert AMD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
278 xpf

֏1.000 AMD = ₣0.2778 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
AMD to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

XPF
1 AMD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28350.2878
Low0.27720.2772
Average0.28030.2832
Change-1.81%-2.06%
1 AMD to XPF stats

The performance of AMD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2835 and a 30 day low of 0.2772. This means the 30 day average was 0.2803. The change for AMD to XPF was -1.81.

The performance of AMD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2878 and a 90 day low of 0.2772. This means the 90 day average was 0.2832. The change for AMD to XPF was -2.06.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFP Franc
1 AMD0.27784 XPF
5 AMD1.38918 XPF
10 AMD2.77835 XPF
20 AMD5.55670 XPF
50 AMD13.89175 XPF
100 AMD27.78350 XPF
250 AMD69.45875 XPF
500 AMD138.91750 XPF
1000 AMD277.83500 XPF
2000 AMD555.67000 XPF
5000 AMD1,389.17500 XPF
10000 AMD2,778.35000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Armenian Dram
1 XPF3.59926 AMD
5 XPF17.99630 AMD
10 XPF35.99260 AMD
20 XPF71.98520 AMD
50 XPF179.96300 AMD
100 XPF359.92600 AMD
250 XPF899.81500 AMD
500 XPF1,799.63000 AMD
1000 XPF3,599.26000 AMD
2000 XPF7,198.52000 AMD
5000 XPF17,996.30000 AMD
10000 XPF35,992.60000 AMD