Armenian dram to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to CFP francs is currently 0.278 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 0.145% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.279 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.275 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 1.126% increase in value.