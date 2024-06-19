아르메니아 드람 to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르메니아 드람 to CFP francs is currently 0.285 today, reflecting a -0.337% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르메니아 드람 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.129% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르메니아 드람 to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.288 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.283 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.727% decrease in value.