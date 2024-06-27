CFP francs to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Armenian drams is currently 3.480 today, reflecting a -0.294% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.828% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 3.509 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3.463 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.228% increase in value.