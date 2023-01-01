Armenian drams to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert AMD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
8.67 tmt

1.00000 AMD = 0.00867 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:11
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AMD0.00867 TMT
5 AMD0.04337 TMT
10 AMD0.08674 TMT
20 AMD0.17348 TMT
50 AMD0.43371 TMT
100 AMD0.86742 TMT
250 AMD2.16856 TMT
500 AMD4.33712 TMT
1000 AMD8.67424 TMT
2000 AMD17.34848 TMT
5000 AMD43.37120 TMT
10000 AMD86.74240 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 TMT115.28400 AMD
5 TMT576.42000 AMD
10 TMT1152.84000 AMD
20 TMT2305.68000 AMD
50 TMT5764.20000 AMD
100 TMT11528.40000 AMD
250 TMT28821.00000 AMD
500 TMT57642.00000 AMD
1000 TMT115284.00000 AMD
2000 TMT230568.00000 AMD
5000 TMT576420.00000 AMD
10000 TMT1152840.00000 AMD