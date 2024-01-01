2,000 Armenian drams to Turkmenistani manats

Convert AMD to TMT at the real exchange rate

2,000 amd
18.04 tmt

֏1.000 AMD = T0.009018 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
AMD to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TMT
1 AMD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00900.0090
Low0.00900.0090
Average0.00900.0090
Change0.02%-0.21%
1 AMD to TMT stats

The performance of AMD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0090 and a 30 day low of 0.0090. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for AMD to TMT was 0.02.

The performance of AMD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0090 and a 90 day low of 0.0090. This means the 90 day average was 0.0090. The change for AMD to TMT was -0.21.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6181.491.6320.9421.766
1 GBP1.18911.313110.11.7711.941.11725.874
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.704
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkmenistani Manat
1 AMD0.00902 TMT
5 AMD0.04509 TMT
10 AMD0.09018 TMT
20 AMD0.18035 TMT
50 AMD0.45089 TMT
100 AMD0.90177 TMT
250 AMD2.25443 TMT
500 AMD4.50886 TMT
1000 AMD9.01771 TMT
2000 AMD18.03542 TMT
5000 AMD45.08855 TMT
10000 AMD90.17710 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Armenian Dram
1 TMT110.89300 AMD
5 TMT554.46500 AMD
10 TMT1,108.93000 AMD
20 TMT2,217.86000 AMD
50 TMT5,544.65000 AMD
100 TMT11,089.30000 AMD
250 TMT27,723.25000 AMD
500 TMT55,446.50000 AMD
1000 TMT110,893.00000 AMD
2000 TMT221,786.00000 AMD
5000 TMT554,465.00000 AMD
10000 TMT1,108,930.00000 AMD