5,000 Armenian drams to Singapore dollars

Convert AMD to SGD at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
16.82 sgd

֏1.000 AMD = S$0.003365 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 AMD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00340.0035
Low0.00340.0034
Average0.00340.0034
Change-1.54%-3.14%
View full history

1 AMD to SGD stats

The performance of AMD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0034 and a 30 day low of 0.0034. This means the 30 day average was 0.0034. The change for AMD to SGD was -1.54.

The performance of AMD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0035 and a 90 day low of 0.0034. This means the 90 day average was 0.0034. The change for AMD to SGD was -3.14.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6231.491.6320.9421.794
1 GBP1.18911.313110.1041.7711.941.11725.908
1 USD0.9050.761183.8441.3491.4770.85119.729
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Singapore Dollar
1 AMD0.00336 SGD
5 AMD0.01682 SGD
10 AMD0.03365 SGD
20 AMD0.06729 SGD
50 AMD0.16823 SGD
100 AMD0.33645 SGD
250 AMD0.84113 SGD
500 AMD1.68227 SGD
1000 AMD3.36453 SGD
2000 AMD6.72906 SGD
5000 AMD16.82265 SGD
10000 AMD33.64530 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 SGD297.21800 AMD
5 SGD1,486.09000 AMD
10 SGD2,972.18000 AMD
20 SGD5,944.36000 AMD
50 SGD14,860.90000 AMD
100 SGD29,721.80000 AMD
250 SGD74,304.50000 AMD
500 SGD148,609.00000 AMD
1000 SGD297,218.00000 AMD
2000 SGD594,436.00000 AMD
5000 SGD1,486,090.00000 AMD
10000 SGD2,972,180.00000 AMD