Armenian drams to Seychellois rupees today

Convert AMD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
32.17 scr

1.00000 AMD = 0.03217 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.08590.30831.486451.670520.964518.7453
1 GBP1.1428611.24005103.2141.698871.909241.1022921.4241
1 USD0.921650.806419183.23351.371.539650.888917.2768
1 INR0.01107320.009688640.012014410.01645970.01849790.01067960.20757

How to convert Armenian drams to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Seychellois Rupee
1 AMD0.03217 SCR
5 AMD0.16087 SCR
10 AMD0.32173 SCR
20 AMD0.64346 SCR
50 AMD1.60866 SCR
100 AMD3.21732 SCR
250 AMD8.04330 SCR
500 AMD16.08660 SCR
1000 AMD32.17320 SCR
2000 AMD64.34640 SCR
5000 AMD160.86600 SCR
10000 AMD321.73200 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 SCR31.08180 AMD
5 SCR155.40900 AMD
10 SCR310.81800 AMD
20 SCR621.63600 AMD
50 SCR1554.09000 AMD
100 SCR3108.18000 AMD
250 SCR7770.45000 AMD
500 SCR15540.90000 AMD
1000 SCR31081.80000 AMD
2000 SCR62163.60000 AMD
5000 SCR155409.00000 AMD
10000 SCR310818.00000 AMD