20 Armenian drams to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert AMD to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 amd
0.19 pen

֏1.000 AMD = S/.0.009658 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:38
AMD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 AMD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00970.0099
Low0.00960.0096
Average0.00960.0097
Change0.20%0.30%
1 AMD to PEN stats

The performance of AMD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0097 and a 30 day low of 0.0096. This means the 30 day average was 0.0096. The change for AMD to PEN was 0.20.

The performance of AMD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0099 and a 90 day low of 0.0096. This means the 90 day average was 0.0097. The change for AMD to PEN was 0.30.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AMD0.00966 PEN
5 AMD0.04829 PEN
10 AMD0.09658 PEN
20 AMD0.19317 PEN
50 AMD0.48292 PEN
100 AMD0.96584 PEN
250 AMD2.41461 PEN
500 AMD4.82921 PEN
1000 AMD9.65842 PEN
2000 AMD19.31684 PEN
5000 AMD48.29210 PEN
10000 AMD96.58420 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Armenian Dram
1 PEN103.53700 AMD
5 PEN517.68500 AMD
10 PEN1,035.37000 AMD
20 PEN2,070.74000 AMD
50 PEN5,176.85000 AMD
100 PEN10,353.70000 AMD
250 PEN25,884.25000 AMD
500 PEN51,768.50000 AMD
1000 PEN103,537.00000 AMD
2000 PEN207,074.00000 AMD
5000 PEN517,685.00000 AMD
10000 PEN1,035,370.00000 AMD