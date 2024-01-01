10 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Armenian drams

Convert PEN to AMD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ֏103.0 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:31
PEN to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 PEN to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High104.4880104.4880
Low102.6460101.5790
Average103.4077103.3080
Change0.19%-0.57%
1 PEN to AMD stats

The performance of PEN to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.4880 and a 30 day low of 102.6460. This means the 30 day average was 103.4077. The change for PEN to AMD was 0.19.

The performance of PEN to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 104.4880 and a 90 day low of 101.5790. This means the 90 day average was 103.3080. The change for PEN to AMD was -0.57.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07990.6851.4911.6220.93421.349
1 GBP1.19911.293108.7021.7871.9451.1225.59
1 USD0.9270.773184.0731.3821.5040.86619.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Armenian Dram
1 PEN103.00000 AMD
5 PEN515.00000 AMD
10 PEN1,030.00000 AMD
20 PEN2,060.00000 AMD
50 PEN5,150.00000 AMD
100 PEN10,300.00000 AMD
250 PEN25,750.00000 AMD
500 PEN51,500.00000 AMD
1000 PEN103,000.00000 AMD
2000 PEN206,000.00000 AMD
5000 PEN515,000.00000 AMD
10000 PEN1,030,000.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AMD0.00971 PEN
5 AMD0.04854 PEN
10 AMD0.09709 PEN
20 AMD0.19417 PEN
50 AMD0.48544 PEN
100 AMD0.97087 PEN
250 AMD2.42718 PEN
500 AMD4.85437 PEN
1000 AMD9.70873 PEN
2000 AMD19.41746 PEN
5000 AMD48.54365 PEN
10000 AMD97.08730 PEN