Armenian drams to Macedonian denars today

Convert AMD to MKD at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
140.95 mkd

1.00000 AMD = 0.14095 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87471.084990.30541.48621.669720.964718.7427
1 GBP1.1432511.24025103.2371.699021.908811.1028921.4266
1 USD0.921750.806289183.23851.36991.539050.889217.276
1 INR0.01107350.009686490.012013710.01645750.01848970.01068260.207548

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.14095 MKD
5 AMD0.70473 MKD
10 AMD1.40947 MKD
20 AMD2.81894 MKD
50 AMD7.04735 MKD
100 AMD14.09470 MKD
250 AMD35.23675 MKD
500 AMD70.47350 MKD
1000 AMD140.94700 MKD
2000 AMD281.89400 MKD
5000 AMD704.73500 MKD
10000 AMD1409.47000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD7.09486 AMD
5 MKD35.47430 AMD
10 MKD70.94860 AMD
20 MKD141.89720 AMD
50 MKD354.74300 AMD
100 MKD709.48600 AMD
250 MKD1773.71500 AMD
500 MKD3547.43000 AMD
1000 MKD7094.86000 AMD
2000 MKD14189.72000 AMD
5000 MKD35474.30000 AMD
10000 MKD70948.60000 AMD