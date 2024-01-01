20 Macedonian denars to Armenian drams

Convert MKD to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 mkd
134.91 amd

ден1.000 MKD = ֏6.746 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARCADEURNZDSGDAUDGBP
1 USD118.2721.3660.9341.6351.3551.4960.788
1 ZAR0.05510.0750.0510.0890.0740.0820.043
1 CAD0.73213.37810.6841.1970.9921.0950.577
1 EUR1.0719.5581.46211.751.4511.6010.844

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Macedonian denars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MKD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Macedonian denars

MKD to USD

MKD to ZAR

MKD to CAD

MKD to EUR

MKD to NZD

MKD to SGD

MKD to AUD

MKD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD6.74570 AMD
5 MKD33.72850 AMD
10 MKD67.45700 AMD
20 MKD134.91400 AMD
50 MKD337.28500 AMD
100 MKD674.57000 AMD
250 MKD1,686.42500 AMD
500 MKD3,372.85000 AMD
1000 MKD6,745.70000 AMD
2000 MKD13,491.40000 AMD
5000 MKD33,728.50000 AMD
10000 MKD67,457.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.14824 MKD
5 AMD0.74122 MKD
10 AMD1.48243 MKD
20 AMD2.96486 MKD
50 AMD7.41215 MKD
100 AMD14.82430 MKD
250 AMD37.06075 MKD
500 AMD74.12150 MKD
1000 AMD148.24300 MKD
2000 AMD296.48600 MKD
5000 AMD741.21500 MKD
10000 AMD1,482.43000 MKD