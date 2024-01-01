5 Armenian drams to Macedonian denars

Convert AMD to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 amd
0.72 mkd

֏1.000 AMD = ден0.1434 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13
AMD to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MKD
1 AMD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14670.1487
Low0.14200.1420
Average0.14420.1461
Change-2.27%-2.06%
1 AMD to MKD stats

The performance of AMD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1467 and a 30 day low of 0.1420. This means the 30 day average was 0.1442. The change for AMD to MKD was -2.27.

The performance of AMD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1487 and a 90 day low of 0.1420. This means the 90 day average was 0.1461. The change for AMD to MKD was -2.06.

How to convert Armenian drams to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Macedonian Denar
1 AMD0.14336 MKD
5 AMD0.71678 MKD
10 AMD1.43356 MKD
20 AMD2.86712 MKD
50 AMD7.16780 MKD
100 AMD14.33560 MKD
250 AMD35.83900 MKD
500 AMD71.67800 MKD
1000 AMD143.35600 MKD
2000 AMD286.71200 MKD
5000 AMD716.78000 MKD
10000 AMD1,433.56000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Armenian Dram
1 MKD6.97564 AMD
5 MKD34.87820 AMD
10 MKD69.75640 AMD
20 MKD139.51280 AMD
50 MKD348.78200 AMD
100 MKD697.56400 AMD
250 MKD1,743.91000 AMD
500 MKD3,487.82000 AMD
1000 MKD6,975.64000 AMD
2000 MKD13,951.28000 AMD
5000 MKD34,878.20000 AMD
10000 MKD69,756.40000 AMD