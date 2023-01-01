Armenian drams to Jamaican dollars today

Convert AMD to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
386.77 jmd

1.00000 AMD = 0.38677 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874951.0851590.32731.486441.669850.9647518.7465
1 GBP1.1429211.24025103.2381.698891.908521.1026321.4259
1 USD0.921550.806289183.23951.36981.538820.889117.2755
1 INR0.01107080.009686380.012013510.01645610.01848660.01068120.20754

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jamaican Dollar
1 AMD0.38677 JMD
5 AMD1.93384 JMD
10 AMD3.86767 JMD
20 AMD7.73534 JMD
50 AMD19.33835 JMD
100 AMD38.67670 JMD
250 AMD96.69175 JMD
500 AMD193.38350 JMD
1000 AMD386.76700 JMD
2000 AMD773.53400 JMD
5000 AMD1933.83500 JMD
10000 AMD3867.67000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 JMD2.58554 AMD
5 JMD12.92770 AMD
10 JMD25.85540 AMD
20 JMD51.71080 AMD
50 JMD129.27700 AMD
100 JMD258.55400 AMD
250 JMD646.38500 AMD
500 JMD1292.77000 AMD
1000 JMD2585.54000 AMD
2000 JMD5171.08000 AMD
5000 JMD12927.70000 AMD
10000 JMD25855.40000 AMD