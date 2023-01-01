5000 Jamaican dollars to Armenian drams

Convert JMD to AMD at the real exchange rate

5,000 jmd
13,063.70 amd

1.00000 JMD = 2.61274 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1144.6751.485221.332250.9145518.49270.7872471.33895
1 JPY0.0069120410.01026590.009208570.006321110.1278220.005441480.00925488
1 AUD0.673397.409710.8970040.61575712.45110.5300530.901515
1 SGD0.75061108.5941.1148210.6864613.88080.5909151.00503

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 JMD2.61274 AMD
5 JMD13.06370 AMD
10 JMD26.12740 AMD
20 JMD52.25480 AMD
50 JMD130.63700 AMD
100 JMD261.27400 AMD
250 JMD653.18500 AMD
500 JMD1306.37000 AMD
1000 JMD2612.74000 AMD
2000 JMD5225.48000 AMD
5000 JMD13063.70000 AMD
10000 JMD26127.40000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jamaican Dollar
1 AMD0.38274 JMD
5 AMD1.91370 JMD
10 AMD3.82741 JMD
20 AMD7.65482 JMD
50 AMD19.13705 JMD
100 AMD38.27410 JMD
250 AMD95.68525 JMD
500 AMD191.37050 JMD
1000 AMD382.74100 JMD
2000 AMD765.48200 JMD
5000 AMD1913.70500 JMD
10000 AMD3827.41000 JMD