United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tajikistani somonis today

Convert AED to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
2,977.21 tjs

1.00000 AED = 2.97721 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.0852590.32541.486741.671420.96518.7557
1 GBP1.142611.24103.2051.698741.909751.1026121.4302
1 USD0.921450.806452183.231.369951.540120.889217.2824
1 INR0.01107110.009689430.012014910.01645980.01850440.01068360.207646

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AED2.97721 TJS
5 AED14.88605 TJS
10 AED29.77210 TJS
20 AED59.54420 TJS
50 AED148.86050 TJS
100 AED297.72100 TJS
250 AED744.30250 TJS
500 AED1488.60500 TJS
1000 AED2977.21000 TJS
2000 AED5954.42000 TJS
5000 AED14886.05000 TJS
10000 AED29772.10000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TJS0.33588 AED
5 TJS1.67942 AED
10 TJS3.35885 AED
20 TJS6.71770 AED
50 TJS16.79425 AED
100 TJS33.58850 AED
250 TJS83.97125 AED
500 TJS167.94250 AED
1000 TJS335.88500 AED
2000 TJS671.77000 AED
5000 TJS1679.42500 AED
10000 TJS3358.85000 AED