United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert AED to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
1,232,000 mga

1.00000 AED = 1232.00000 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2295287.250.921050.80580255.68191.369517.2671
1 INR0.01201513.45130.01106660.009681680.6690160.01645450.207464
1 PKR0.003481290.28974610.003206490.002805230.1938450.004767620.0601117
1 EUR1.085790.3623311.86710.874960.45381.4868718.7469

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Malagasy Ariary
1 AED1232.00000 MGA
5 AED6160.00000 MGA
10 AED12320.00000 MGA
20 AED24640.00000 MGA
50 AED61600.00000 MGA
100 AED123200.00000 MGA
250 AED308000.00000 MGA
500 AED616000.00000 MGA
1000 AED1232000.00000 MGA
2000 AED2464000.00000 MGA
5000 AED6160000.00000 MGA
10000 AED12320000.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 MGA0.00081 AED
5 MGA0.00406 AED
10 MGA0.00812 AED
20 MGA0.01623 AED
50 MGA0.04058 AED
100 MGA0.08117 AED
250 MGA0.20292 AED
500 MGA0.40585 AED
1000 MGA0.81169 AED
2000 MGA1.62338 AED
5000 MGA4.05846 AED
10000 MGA8.11691 AED