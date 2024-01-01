5,000 South African rand to Moroccan dirhams

Convert ZAR to MAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 zar
2,670.90 mad

1.000 ZAR = 0.5342 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.8491.4681.6580.96918.11
1 GBP1.1711.243103.9911.7181.9411.13521.197
1 USD0.9420.804183.6581.3821.5610.91317.052
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moroccan Dirham
1 ZAR0.53418 MAD
5 ZAR2.67090 MAD
10 ZAR5.34179 MAD
20 ZAR10.68358 MAD
50 ZAR26.70895 MAD
100 ZAR53.41790 MAD
250 ZAR133.54475 MAD
500 ZAR267.08950 MAD
1000 ZAR534.17900 MAD
2000 ZAR1,068.35800 MAD
5000 ZAR2,670.89500 MAD
10000 ZAR5,341.79000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South African Rand
1 MAD1.87203 ZAR
5 MAD9.36015 ZAR
10 MAD18.72030 ZAR
20 MAD37.44060 ZAR
50 MAD93.60150 ZAR
100 MAD187.20300 ZAR
250 MAD468.00750 ZAR
500 MAD936.01500 ZAR
1000 MAD1,872.03000 ZAR
2000 MAD3,744.06000 ZAR
5000 MAD9,360.15000 ZAR
10000 MAD18,720.30000 ZAR