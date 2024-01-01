1 Moroccan dirham to South African rand

Convert MAD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = R1.813 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:44
MAD to ZAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ZAR
1 MAD to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.83151.8622
Low1.75391.7539
Average1.79491.8013
Change1.92%-2.65%
1 MAD to ZAR stats

The performance of MAD to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.8315 and a 30 day low of 1.7539. This means the 30 day average was 1.7949. The change for MAD to ZAR was 1.92.

The performance of MAD to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.8622 and a 90 day low of 1.7539. This means the 90 day average was 1.8013. The change for MAD to ZAR was -2.65.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / South African Rand
1 MAD1.81282 ZAR
5 MAD9.06410 ZAR
10 MAD18.12820 ZAR
20 MAD36.25640 ZAR
50 MAD90.64100 ZAR
100 MAD181.28200 ZAR
250 MAD453.20500 ZAR
500 MAD906.41000 ZAR
1000 MAD1,812.82000 ZAR
2000 MAD3,625.64000 ZAR
5000 MAD9,064.10000 ZAR
10000 MAD18,128.20000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Moroccan Dirham
1 ZAR0.55163 MAD
5 ZAR2.75814 MAD
10 ZAR5.51627 MAD
20 ZAR11.03254 MAD
50 ZAR27.58135 MAD
100 ZAR55.16270 MAD
250 ZAR137.90675 MAD
500 ZAR275.81350 MAD
1000 ZAR551.62700 MAD
2000 ZAR1,103.25400 MAD
5000 ZAR2,758.13500 MAD
10000 ZAR5,516.27000 MAD