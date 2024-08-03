5 US dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert USD to KWD at the real exchange rate

5 usd
1.525 kwd

$1.000 USD = ك0.3050 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

USD to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30620.3077
Low0.30500.3050
Average0.30580.3065
Change-0.41%-0.83%
View full history

1 USD to KWD stats

The performance of USD to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3062 and a 30 day low of 0.3050. This means the 30 day average was 0.3058. The change for USD to KWD was -0.41.

The performance of USD to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3077 and a 90 day low of 0.3050. This means the 90 day average was 0.3065. The change for USD to KWD was -0.83.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 USD0.30495 KWD
5 USD1.52475 KWD
10 USD3.04950 KWD
20 USD6.09900 KWD
50 USD15.24750 KWD
100 USD30.49500 KWD
250 USD76.23750 KWD
500 USD152.47500 KWD
1000 USD304.95000 KWD
2000 USD609.90000 KWD
5000 USD1,524.75000 KWD
10000 USD3,049.50000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / US Dollar
1 KWD3.27923 USD
5 KWD16.39615 USD
10 KWD32.79230 USD
20 KWD65.58460 USD
50 KWD163.96150 USD
100 KWD327.92300 USD
250 KWD819.80750 USD
500 KWD1,639.61500 USD
1000 KWD3,279.23000 USD
2000 KWD6,558.46000 USD
5000 KWD16,396.15000 USD
10000 KWD32,792.30000 USD