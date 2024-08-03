US dollar to Kuwaiti dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Kuwaiti dinars is currently 0.305 today, reflecting a -0.011% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.294% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Kuwaiti dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.306 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 0.305 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-07-2024, with a 0.115% increase in value.