100 US dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert USD to BRL at the real exchange rate

100 usd
572.81 brl

$1.000 USD = R$5.728 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.75215.7521
Low5.41625.0748
Average5.54655.3776
Change4.36%12.60%
View full history

1 USD to BRL stats

The performance of USD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.7521 and a 30 day low of 5.4162. This means the 30 day average was 5.5465. The change for USD to BRL was 4.36.

The performance of USD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.7521 and a 90 day low of 5.0748. This means the 90 day average was 5.3776. The change for USD to BRL was 12.60.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 USD5.72805 BRL
5 USD28.64025 BRL
10 USD57.28050 BRL
20 USD114.56100 BRL
50 USD286.40250 BRL
100 USD572.80500 BRL
250 USD1,432.01250 BRL
500 USD2,864.02500 BRL
1000 USD5,728.05000 BRL
2000 USD11,456.10000 BRL
5000 USD28,640.25000 BRL
10000 USD57,280.50000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / US Dollar
1 BRL0.17458 USD
5 BRL0.87290 USD
10 BRL1.74579 USD
20 BRL3.49158 USD
50 BRL8.72895 USD
100 BRL17.45790 USD
250 BRL43.64475 USD
500 BRL87.28950 USD
1000 BRL174.57900 USD
2000 BRL349.15800 USD
5000 BRL872.89500 USD
10000 BRL1,745.79000 USD