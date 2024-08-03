US dollar to Brazilian reais exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Brazilian reais is currently 5.728 today, reflecting a 0.213% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.268% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Brazilian reais has fluctuated between a high of 5.754 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 5.612 on 30-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 31-07-2024, with a 1.104% increase in value.