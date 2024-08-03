50 US dollars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert USD to AZN at the real exchange rate

50 usd
84.96 azn

$1.000 USD = man.1.699 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
We can't send money between these currencies

USD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.69971.7003
Low1.69881.6979
Average1.69911.6992
Change0.01%-0.01%
1 USD to AZN stats

The performance of USD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6997 and a 30 day low of 1.6988. This means the 30 day average was 1.6991. The change for USD to AZN was 0.01.

The performance of USD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7003 and a 90 day low of 1.6979. This means the 90 day average was 1.6992. The change for USD to AZN was -0.01.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 USD1.69925 AZN
5 USD8.49625 AZN
10 USD16.99250 AZN
20 USD33.98500 AZN
50 USD84.96250 AZN
100 USD169.92500 AZN
250 USD424.81250 AZN
500 USD849.62500 AZN
1000 USD1,699.25000 AZN
2000 USD3,398.50000 AZN
5000 USD8,496.25000 AZN
10000 USD16,992.50000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / US Dollar
1 AZN0.58850 USD
5 AZN2.94248 USD
10 AZN5.88495 USD
20 AZN11.76990 USD
50 AZN29.42475 USD
100 AZN58.84950 USD
250 AZN147.12375 USD
500 AZN294.24750 USD
1000 AZN588.49500 USD
2000 AZN1,176.99000 USD
5000 AZN2,942.47500 USD
10000 AZN5,884.95000 USD