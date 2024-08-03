US dollar to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Azerbaijani manats is currently 1.699 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 1.701 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 1.699 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.109% increase in value.