New Taiwan dollars to Zambian kwacha today

Convert TWD to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
789.87 zmw

NT$1.000 TWD = ZK0.7899 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
TWD to ZMW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.81000.8450
Low0.75400.7427
Average0.78700.7975
Change4.75%-5.99%
View full history

1 TWD to ZMW stats

The performance of TWD to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8100 and a 30 day low of 0.7540. This means the 30 day average was 0.7870. The change for TWD to ZMW was 4.75.

The performance of TWD to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8450 and a 90 day low of 0.7427. This means the 90 day average was 0.7975. The change for TWD to ZMW was -5.99.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.547.803145.4750.916
1 SGD0.75410.591.0471.1625.887109.7550.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9699.98186.071.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.622104.820.66

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / ZMW
1 TWD0.78987 ZMW
5 TWD3.94936 ZMW
10 TWD7.89872 ZMW
20 TWD15.79744 ZMW
50 TWD39.49360 ZMW
100 TWD78.98720 ZMW
250 TWD197.46800 ZMW
500 TWD394.93600 ZMW
1000 TWD789.87200 ZMW
2000 TWD1,579.74400 ZMW
5000 TWD3,949.36000 ZMW
10000 TWD7,898.72000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / New Taiwan Dollar
1 ZMW1.26603 TWD
5 ZMW6.33015 TWD
10 ZMW12.66030 TWD
20 ZMW25.32060 TWD
50 ZMW63.30150 TWD
100 ZMW126.60300 TWD
250 ZMW316.50750 TWD
500 ZMW633.01500 TWD
1000 ZMW1,266.03000 TWD
2000 ZMW2,532.06000 TWD
5000 ZMW6,330.15000 TWD
10000 ZMW12,660.30000 TWD