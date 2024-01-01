New Taiwan dollars to CFP francs today

Convert TWD to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
3,350 xpf

NT$1.000 TWD = ₣3.350 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TWD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.40993.4382
Low3.33443.3344
Average3.36243.3997
Change-1.74%-2.46%
View full history

1 TWD to XPF stats

The performance of TWD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4099 and a 30 day low of 3.3344. This means the 30 day average was 3.3624. The change for TWD to XPF was -1.74.

The performance of TWD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4382 and a 90 day low of 3.3344. This means the 90 day average was 3.3997. The change for TWD to XPF was -2.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / CFP Franc
1 TWD3.34964 XPF
5 TWD16.74820 XPF
10 TWD33.49640 XPF
20 TWD66.99280 XPF
50 TWD167.48200 XPF
100 TWD334.96400 XPF
250 TWD837.41000 XPF
500 TWD1,674.82000 XPF
1000 TWD3,349.64000 XPF
2000 TWD6,699.28000 XPF
5000 TWD16,748.20000 XPF
10000 TWD33,496.40000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 XPF0.29854 TWD
5 XPF1.49269 TWD
10 XPF2.98539 TWD
20 XPF5.97078 TWD
50 XPF14.92695 TWD
100 XPF29.85390 TWD
250 XPF74.63475 TWD
500 XPF149.26950 TWD
1000 XPF298.53900 TWD
2000 XPF597.07800 TWD
5000 XPF1,492.69500 TWD
10000 XPF2,985.39000 TWD