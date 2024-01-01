New Taiwan dollars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert TWD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
768,872 vnd

NT$1.000 TWD = ₫768.9 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:00
TWD to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High782.8460793.0760
Low768.8720768.8720
Average775.0241782.5608
Change-1.77%-1.97%
1 TWD to VND stats

The performance of TWD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 782.8460 and a 30 day low of 768.8720. This means the 30 day average was 775.0241. The change for TWD to VND was -1.77.

The performance of TWD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 793.0760 and a 90 day low of 768.8720. This means the 90 day average was 782.5608. The change for TWD to VND was -1.97.

Top currencies

 USDSGDGBPCADAUDHKDJPYEUR
1 USD11.3250.7821.3881.5397.803145.5850.916
1 SGD0.75510.591.0471.1615.887109.8460.691
1 GBP1.2791.69511.7751.9689.98186.211.171
1 CAD0.7210.9550.56311.1095.623104.9150.66

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 TWD768.87200 VND
5 TWD3,844.36000 VND
10 TWD7,688.72000 VND
20 TWD15,377.44000 VND
50 TWD38,443.60000 VND
100 TWD76,887.20000 VND
250 TWD192,218.00000 VND
500 TWD384,436.00000 VND
1000 TWD768,872.00000 VND
2000 TWD1,537,744.00000 VND
5000 TWD3,844,360.00000 VND
10000 TWD7,688,720.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Taiwan Dollar
1000 VND1.30061 TWD
2000 VND2.60122 TWD
5000 VND6.50305 TWD
10000 VND13.00610 TWD
20000 VND26.01220 TWD
50000 VND65.03050 TWD
100000 VND130.06100 TWD
200000 VND260.12200 TWD
500000 VND650.30500 TWD
1000000 VND1,300.61000 TWD
2000000 VND2,601.22000 TWD
5000000 VND6,503.05000 TWD