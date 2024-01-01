New Taiwan dollars to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert TWD to VND at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|782.8460
|793.0760
|Low
|768.8720
|768.8720
|Average
|775.0241
|782.5608
|Change
|-1.77%
|-1.97%
|View full history
1 TWD to VND stats
The performance of TWD to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 782.8460 and a 30 day low of 768.8720. This means the 30 day average was 775.0241. The change for TWD to VND was -1.77.
The performance of TWD to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 793.0760 and a 90 day low of 768.8720. This means the 90 day average was 782.5608. The change for TWD to VND was -1.97.
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TWD
|768.87200 VND
|5 TWD
|3,844.36000 VND
|10 TWD
|7,688.72000 VND
|20 TWD
|15,377.44000 VND
|50 TWD
|38,443.60000 VND
|100 TWD
|76,887.20000 VND
|250 TWD
|192,218.00000 VND
|500 TWD
|384,436.00000 VND
|1000 TWD
|768,872.00000 VND
|2000 TWD
|1,537,744.00000 VND
|5000 TWD
|3,844,360.00000 VND
|10000 TWD
|7,688,720.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Taiwan Dollar
|1000 VND
|1.30061 TWD
|2000 VND
|2.60122 TWD
|5000 VND
|6.50305 TWD
|10000 VND
|13.00610 TWD
|20000 VND
|26.01220 TWD
|50000 VND
|65.03050 TWD
|100000 VND
|130.06100 TWD
|200000 VND
|260.12200 TWD
|500000 VND
|650.30500 TWD
|1000000 VND
|1,300.61000 TWD
|2000000 VND
|2,601.22000 TWD
|5000000 VND
|6,503.05000 TWD