New Taiwan dollars to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert TWD to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
1,234.28 uyu

NT$1.000 TWD = $U1.234 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
TWD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.23541.2354
Low1.22171.1867
Average1.23011.2147
Change-0.03%3.49%
1 TWD to UYU stats

The performance of TWD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2354 and a 30 day low of 1.2217. This means the 30 day average was 1.2301. The change for TWD to UYU was -0.03.

The performance of TWD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2354 and a 90 day low of 1.1867. This means the 90 day average was 1.2147. The change for TWD to UYU was 3.49.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 TWD1.23428 UYU
5 TWD6.17140 UYU
10 TWD12.34280 UYU
20 TWD24.68560 UYU
50 TWD61.71400 UYU
100 TWD123.42800 UYU
250 TWD308.57000 UYU
500 TWD617.14000 UYU
1000 TWD1,234.28000 UYU
2000 TWD2,468.56000 UYU
5000 TWD6,171.40000 UYU
10000 TWD12,342.80000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UYU0.81019 TWD
5 UYU4.05095 TWD
10 UYU8.10189 TWD
20 UYU16.20378 TWD
50 UYU40.50945 TWD
100 UYU81.01890 TWD
250 UYU202.54725 TWD
500 UYU405.09450 TWD
1000 UYU810.18900 TWD
2000 UYU1,620.37800 TWD
5000 UYU4,050.94500 TWD
10000 UYU8,101.89000 TWD