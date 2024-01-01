New Taiwan dollars to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert TWD to TMT at the real exchange rate

1,000 twd
106.71 tmt

NT$1.000 TWD = T0.1067 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
TWD to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TWD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10780.1091
Low0.10640.1064
Average0.10700.1078
Change-1.00%-1.30%
1 TWD to TMT stats

The performance of TWD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1078 and a 30 day low of 0.1064. This means the 30 day average was 0.1070. The change for TWD to TMT was -1.00.

The performance of TWD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1091 and a 90 day low of 0.1064. This means the 90 day average was 0.1078. The change for TWD to TMT was -1.30.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 TWD0.10671 TMT
5 TWD0.53353 TMT
10 TWD1.06706 TMT
20 TWD2.13412 TMT
50 TWD5.33530 TMT
100 TWD10.67060 TMT
250 TWD26.67650 TMT
500 TWD53.35300 TMT
1000 TWD106.70600 TMT
2000 TWD213.41200 TMT
5000 TWD533.53000 TMT
10000 TWD1,067.06000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / New Taiwan Dollar
1 TMT9.37157 TWD
5 TMT46.85785 TWD
10 TMT93.71570 TWD
20 TMT187.43140 TWD
50 TMT468.57850 TWD
100 TMT937.15700 TWD
250 TMT2,342.89250 TWD
500 TMT4,685.78500 TWD
1000 TMT9,371.57000 TWD
2000 TMT18,743.14000 TWD
5000 TMT46,857.85000 TWD
10000 TMT93,715.70000 TWD