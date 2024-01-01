New Taiwan dollars to Tajikistani somonis today
Convert TWD to TJS at the real exchange rate
|1 TWD to TJS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3332
|0.3414
|Low
|0.3241
|0.3241
|Average
|0.3275
|0.3322
|Change
|-2.41%
|-3.60%
1 TWD to TJS stats
The performance of TWD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3332 and a 30 day low of 0.3241. This means the 30 day average was 0.3275. The change for TWD to TJS was -2.41.
The performance of TWD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3414 and a 90 day low of 0.3241. This means the 90 day average was 0.3322. The change for TWD to TJS was -3.60.
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / New Taiwan Dollar
|1 TJS
|3.07538 TWD
|5 TJS
|15.37690 TWD
|10 TJS
|30.75380 TWD
|20 TJS
|61.50760 TWD
|50 TJS
|153.76900 TWD
|100 TJS
|307.53800 TWD
|250 TJS
|768.84500 TWD
|500 TJS
|1,537.69000 TWD
|1000 TJS
|3,075.38000 TWD
|2000 TJS
|6,150.76000 TWD
|5000 TJS
|15,376.90000 TWD
|10000 TJS
|30,753.80000 TWD